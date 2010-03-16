MBAHA to offer ServSafe programs in 2010

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In an effort to raise the bar for safe alcohol serving along the Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association will be offering a batch of 2010 ServSafe programs that are open to the public.

The training programs, focusing solely on alcohol sales, will be held at the Springmaid Beach Resort on South Ocean Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:

Monday, April 26

Monday, May 3

Monday, September 20

Costs for the training will be $55 for members of the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association and $85 for non-members.

A second round of training, aimed at manager review and certification for food protection, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:

Monday, April 19

Monday, October 11

Costs for the ServSafe Food Protection Manager Review and Certification Exam are slated at $145 for members and $175 for non-members.

The cost includes the workbook and certification exam. Lunch is available onsite but is not included.

The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation developed the ServSafe Alcohol program to raise the bar in responsible alcohol service training and certification. Designed for front-of-the-house staff, the lessons cover essential information including alcohol laws and responsibilities, evaluating intoxication levels, dealing with difficult situations and checking identification.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Department of the Revenue recognize ServSafe Alcohol training.

NRAEF created the ServSafe Food Protection Manager program to offer managers food safety training and certification. The certification is accredited by the American National Standards Institute Conference for Food Protection.

More than 2.6 million food protection certifications have been awarded to date.

MBAHA also offers onsite programs customized to each business. For more information about training, visit MBHospitality.org or call (843) 626-9668. For more information about ServSafe, visit ServSafe.com.

