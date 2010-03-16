Short SEC Homestand Closes on Wednesday against Arkansas

From the University of South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC - Looking for the team's first Southeastern Conference wins of the year, South Carolina hosts Arkansas in a softball doubleheader on Wednesday at Beckham Field.
First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m, and will be Garnet, Black and Green Day at Beckham Field as well. Fans who bring recyclable aluminum cans, plastic bottles or paper will receive a reusable grocery bag in exchange.
For those unable to attend, follow the action on GamecocksOnline.com via either Gametracker or the Gamecocks All-Access audio feed where Brad Muller will have the call.
