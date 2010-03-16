21-year-old to pursue seat in SC House of Reps.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - A 21-year-old from Pawleys Island has announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for South Carolina House District 108, a position currently held by Democrat Vida Miller.

Kevin Ryan, who announced his intent to run last October, officially filed paperwork necessary to pursue the seat on Tuesday. Ryan says he is running because of the need for new solutions to problems that have been plaguing the district and state for years.

"I look forward to spending the next few months promoting my common-sense, conservative platform," Ryan said in a press release. "In talking with people, it is clear that our community is ready to have a new, more conservative voice in Columbia."

The campaign will focus on increasing the efficiency, accountability and transparency of state government, along with proposals to control spending and promote fiscal responsibility. Ryan's campaign is slated to also include proposals for protecting natural resources, growing the area's economy and improving the quality of secondary and higher education in South Carolina.

A graduate of Waccamaw High School and Clemson University, Ryan is currently pursuing a master's degree in public administration at the College of Charleston. Ryan has worked in the Office of the Governor and serves on the executive committee of the Georgetown County Republican Party.

District 108 is currently represented by Democrat Vida Miller, who will be seeking her eighth term in the House of Representatives.



