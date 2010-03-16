"Battle of the Books" highlights SC Children's Book Award list

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Students from five different Florence One schools will be competing for the championship in the Florence School District One Battle of the Books Contest.

The competition, to be held on March 20 at 9 a.m. in the Moore Intermediate School auditorium, will feature students from Briggs Elementary, Dewey Carter Elementary, Moore Intermediate, North Vista Elementary and Royall Elementary.

In a quiz bowl-type setting, students will answer questions relevant to their readings from the South Carolina Children's Book Award list. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.

For more information, contact Susan Lane at Moore Intermediate School at (843) 664-8171.

