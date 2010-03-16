Brother, sister accused of trying to break into vehicles at sheriff's office

ROCK HILL, SC (WMBF) - York County authorities have arrested two people in connection for allegedly trying to break into eight cars at the Moss Justice Center Monday.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, witnesses inside the center saw a woman driving her car next to parked cars and pulling on the door handles to see if they were unlocked. The witnesses told deputies and officers, who responded to the parking lot.

The suspect, later identified as Crystal Lynn Hughes, was seen trying to get into eight vehicles, one of which was state owned, according to authorities.

As officers responded to the parking lot, a second suspect, later identified as Michael Anthony Hughes, ran to the Crystal Hughes and warned her officers were on their way, York County Lt. Mike Baker said in a press release. As the officers approached, Crystal Hughes fled in her vehicle and was stopped by a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper and returned to the Moss Justice Center.

Crystal Hughes, of Lancaster, is charged with attempted breaking into motor vehicles. Officers also arrested Michael Hughes, also of Lancaster. He is charged with accessory to a felony.

Crystal and Michael Hughes are brother and sister, according to

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.