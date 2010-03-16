Former Patriot coaches in the post season

From Francis Marion University

FLORENCE, SC - A number of former Francis Marion University basketball coaches are hitting the hardwood in post-season tournaments this weekend.

Former FMU women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell, now the head coach at the University of North Carolina, will guide her 19-11 Tar Heels against 27-4 Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The game will tip-off at 10:30 p.m. in Seattle, Wash.

Former FMU women's basketball coach Wes Moore, now the head coach at Chattanooga, will guide his 24-8 Lady Mocs against 22-10 Oklahoma State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The game will tip-off at 8:11 p.m. in Tempe, Ariz.

Former FMU men's basketball assistant coach Jonathan Holmes is now an assistant coach at the College of William & Mary. The Tribe will play at North Carolina tonight (Tuesday) at 9:30 p.m. in the first round of the NIT.

Former FMU women's basketball head coach Lee Buchanan is an assistant coach at Eastern Illinois University. EIU will play at Marquette in the first round of the WNIT on Thursday.

Former FMU women's basketball assistant coach Janna Magette is now an assistant coach at the University of Florida. The Lady Gators will host South Florida on Thursday in a first-round game of the WNIT.