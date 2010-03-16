NMB Community Prayer Breakfast draws crowd

By Jim Hulen, NorthMyrtleBeachOnline.com

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC - People began arriving at 6:30 a.m. for the 7:30 a.m. Prayer Breakfast. Parking was tight and by the time the event began, around 350 to 400 people had gathered.

Sponsored by the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, Mark Jordan, President and CEO, said, "This all came about as a result of a group of citizens wanting to have a community prayer breakfast. They realized they needed some help organizing and managing the event. We were honored they asked. The Chamber has committed to making this an annual event as long as the community wants it."

The event was non-denominational, supported by pastors, ministers and cleric throughout the community.

