Pair wanted for questioning in forgery, burglary case

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Marion County investigators are hoping the public can identify two people wanted for questioning in a forgery and burglary case at a Darlington pharmacy.

According to investigators, the two people were caught on surveillance video at a CVS Pharmacy using a stolen check.

Anyone with information should contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 843-423-8216 or 843-423-8399.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.