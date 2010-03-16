Man wanted in connection with stolen Boy Scout trailer

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Marion County investigators are asking for help in locating a man wanted in connection with a stolen Boy Scout trailer.

Larry Wilson, 60, of Marion, is wanted on charges of possession of stolen goods over $1,000 in connection with the stolen trailer and equipment.

Wilson is described a black man standing 6'2" and 225 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 843-423-8216 or 843-423-8399.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.