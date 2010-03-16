Missing woman is OK, returning home

DILLON, SC (WMBF) - A woman who had been missing for 13 days was found alive and well Tuesday afternoon in Rowland, NC.

Kelly Jo Hyatt, 32, was reported missing after family members said they had not seen her since she left her mother's house on March 3.

According to Dillon County Sheriff's Capt. Cliff Arnette, Hyatt was found early Tuesday afternoon in Rowland, and is returning to Dillon.

