House discusses increased classroom spending

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - South Carolina lawmakers are talking about increasing the share of state money that's used in classroom education.

The House on Tuesday resumed debate on a $5 billion spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1. Lawmakers are discussing a proposal that would require 70 percent of the state's per-student spending go to classroom instruction or programs that directly support students.

Now, school districts must spend 65 percent of that money on classroom efforts, or they don't get flexibility in how they handle the rest of their budgets to deal with spending cuts.

Republican state Rep. Nikki Haley of Lexington said it's an effort to cut spending on school district salaries. But some legislators called it a meaningless, feel-good measure.

