LSU considers opening student-run microbrewery on campus

(NBC) – Drinking and college normally go hand-in-hand but one university is taking that concept to a whole new level.

Louisiana State University is brewing up a new work study program for its food science students: a micro brewery.

John Finley, head of the University's Food Science Department, says Chancellor Michael Martin approached him with the plan three months ago.

LSU is planning for the on-campus micro brewery to be operated by students.

Finley says a recipe for the beer has already been created.

