Boy left behind after his own birthday party; parents realize days later

WARREN, MI (NBC) – Parents of a 3-year-old Michigan boy may be faced with child abandonment and child abuse charges after leaving their son alone after his own birthday party.

Warren Police are questioning the parents as to why the boy was left alone at Little Caesars Caesarland. The manager of the store called police around 9 p.m. that night when they noticed the boy was still there with no adults.

Officers were unable to find the boy's parents so he was taken into protective custody and placed in foster care.

Corporate security from Caesarland contacted Warren Police around 1 p.m. Monday, saying a male had been by the store asking about his missing 3-year-old son.

"This is a disturbing and outrageous situation that the person responsible for the care of this 3-year-old child would take over 36 hours before inquiring as to the whereabouts of their child," said Warren Police Chief William Dwyer. "Our detectives will conduct a thorough investigation and then report their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for criminal prosecution if deemed necessary."

The boy's parents both live in Warren but are not married.

