Consider This - 2010 Census

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Last week we received notice that the 2010 Census forms would arrive soon, reminding us of the importance of returning the documents to make sure we are properly counted.

Consider This: You can help your community by taking 10 minutes to fill out your 2010 Census form and mail it back. The short, 10-question form will help determine how more than $400 billion per year in federal funding is distributed. Estimates are that Horry County alone lost $50 million to $60 million during the 2000 Census due to people not returning their forms. If you take the eight counties that make up the WMBF News coverage area, that number jumps even higher. The accuracy of the count not only impacts funding for the region, but is also used to determine voting districts, particularly important is a potential 7th U.S. Congressional seat for South Carolina.

It's simple... the more people that are counted, the more money we will receive for schools, hospitals, roads and financial assistance after a disaster. This year, the form is easier than ever. Remember, take 10 minutes to complete and mail back your form. It is very important and will have a direct impact on our region for the next 10 years.

