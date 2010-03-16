Man exposes himself at laundromat, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man who had just been released from jail exposed himself to a woman at a laundromat Monday night, according to a police report.

Officers responded to Lanes Laundry, 614 Broadway St., around 8 p.m. A 25-year-old woman said a man came in acting as if he was talking on his cell phone, but when two other men walked out of the laundromat, the man turned to the victim and said, "I just got out of jail, can you help me with this?" The victim said the suspect then exposed himself.

Officers searched for the suspect, but were unable to find him. He is described as a 30- to 40-year-old black man standing 5'6" with a thin build, light facial hair and wearing a green hat and beige jumpsuit. He was carrying a black backpack at the time.

