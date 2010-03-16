Detroit enacts ban on perfumes, scented lotions, and candles

(NBC) - Three Detroit city buildings will ban workers from wearing perfume, cologne, aftershave lotions and even deodorant as a result of a settlement in a federal lawsuit.

In 2008, a city planner filed a lawsuit claiming a co-worker's perfume made it challenging for her to do her job. Susan McBride filed her lawsuit under the American with Disabilities Act, because she said the co-workers' fragrances make it hard for her to breath.

She was awarded $100,000.

"One of the things the city is going to have to figure out is how they enforce the policy they've agreed to," said attorney John Holmquist. "The city is going to have to get involved in hygiene, I'd guess you'd say, which no employer wants to get involved in."

A notice will also go in the new employee handbook and be written in the Americans with Disabilities Act training. There will be warning placards in the Cadillac Square Building, Coleman A. Young Municipal Center and First National Building.

The signs will ask employees to "refrain from wearing scented products."

Scented candles, lotions, and even perfume samples from magazines, spray or solid air fresheners will also be banned.

