Police investigate possible connected arson, shooting

LONGS, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are investigating after a hair salon caught fire late Monday night and someone fired shots into the owner's home.

Officers driving by noticed Wilson's Barbershop, 8160 Hwy. 90, engulfed inflames Monday night during patrols and called firefighters. The officers then went to the owner's home on Dewitt Road to notify them of the fire when they were told someone fired shots into their home. The victims told investigators they were awakened by the shots, but did not see anyone outside the home.

Detectives with the Horry County Police Department's Violent Crimes Section are now investigating the incident.

The cause of the fire was determined to be suspicious in nature. Horry County Fire Rescue Fire investigators are assisting in the fire investigation.

Detectives are seeking information leading to the identity of any suspects involved in the incident. They urge anyone with information pertaining to the fire or shooting to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-5350. Anonymous tipsters can call 843- 915-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.