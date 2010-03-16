Dog tased for attacking police car, chewing on tires

(NBC) - A makeshift lock on a chain link fence was no match for the dog employees at Mann's Welding call Winston.

The 80-pound pit bull mix managed to break free Sunday. That's when Michael Emerling received a call from police.

"When they said he attacked a car," said Emerling, "I wasn't prepared for what I saw."

Winston chewed the front bumper of a patrol car completely off, bit through two tires, and left teeth marks in the side panel of the vehicle.

The Chattanooga Police Officer behind the wheel was clocking speed when Winston launched his attack.

The Officer was sitting in his car, filling out a report when he says the car began shaking. He got out of the car and discovered the dog attacking his car. The officer used pepper spray and then a stun gun, but not even that could stop the dog.

"The dog apparently rolled over and started chewing on the prongs, pulling them out of his skin," said Officer Rebecca Royval, spokesperson for CPD. "Then he kept going."

Royval says when backup arrived, Winston then chewed the tires of the other patrol car.

Eventually the dog was captured by animal control officers, with the help of one of his owners.

"Obviously at some point yesterday he was not a nice dog," said Emerling. "But previous to that, he was very sweet."

Emerling says Winston will occasionally show aggression toward lawn equipment, but has never hurt anyone.

Still, after this incident Emerling says he can't risk what could happen if Winston attacks again.

"We can't take the chance that the next time something sets him off it won't be a car," said Emerling. "If it were a person - we just can't take that risk."

It's unclear what the future holds for Emerling's pet. The dog is being held at the McKamey Animal Center. His owner has been cited, and will appear in court.

Copyright 2010 NBC. All rights reserved.