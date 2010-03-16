Some Texas inmates can now 'order in' - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Some Texas inmates can now 'order in'

San Antonio, TX -

SAN ANTONIO, TX (NBC) - Prison food has never been considered a delicacy, so one Texas jail is adding to the menu.

After serving inmates "the usual" at mealtimes, there's a new and improved selection of burgers and such at the Bexar County Detention Center in San Antonio.

Jail officials are allowing friends and family to order the new items, like pizza or wings, through a website and then have the meals delivered hot to the prisoner.

The sheriff calls it a win-win situation.

Copyright 2010 NBC. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Horry County initiates outdoor burn ban due to ‘extreme fire danger’

    Horry County initiates outdoor burn ban due to ‘extreme fire danger’

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:52:00 GMT
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay

    Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.

    More >>

    Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.

    More >>

  • Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:45:55 GMT
    Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

  • CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:31:44 GMT
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:08:07 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:52:36 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly