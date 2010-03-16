Some Texas inmates can now 'order in'

SAN ANTONIO, TX (NBC) - Prison food has never been considered a delicacy, so one Texas jail is adding to the menu.

After serving inmates "the usual" at mealtimes, there's a new and improved selection of burgers and such at the Bexar County Detention Center in San Antonio.

Jail officials are allowing friends and family to order the new items, like pizza or wings, through a website and then have the meals delivered hot to the prisoner.

The sheriff calls it a win-win situation.

