Stretching Your Dollar: Inexpensive home value boosters

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – If you are planning on putting your house on the market, you should consider a few inexpensive value boosters before putting displaying the 'For Sale' sign.

"This is the economic indicator if you are a participant in this market," said Paul Jamison with Jamison Realty in Matthews, NC, while he pointed to a white board displaying his company's pending home sales. "Things are looking good. We have got 15 up there and three more coming."

Like many real estate agents, the first thing Jamison encourages his clients to spend on their home is time, not money.

"Dirt is not used in decoration," Jamison said. "I think it is important to walk into a house and it needs to be absolutely neat as a pin."

There are places where it clearly pays off to invest money in your house.

"If you are going to spend money, put it into the kitchen," said Robin Faison, of Allen Tate Real Estate.

The kitchen is really one of the first places people stop on a home tour. The impact value of an inexpensive remodel can make all the difference in keeping your home top of mind with sellers.

Faison is currently selling a four bedroom with bonus room in Charlotte's University City area, and she says the family's investment in kitchen upgrades will sell the home.

"This will get the house sold," Faison said"They'll get their house sold sooner for more money because they have put money into the kitchen."

