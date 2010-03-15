Coastal Carolina softball returns home for tournament - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Coastal Carolina softball makes trip to USC Upstate, returns home for tournament

Conway, SC -

From Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, SC - The Coastal Carolina University softball team (8-12) will begin a 14-game homestand this weekend after traveling to USC Upstate on Tuesday.

The Chants return home for the second of three home tournaments of the season. Coastal will host Buffalo, Houston Baptist, Sacred Heart and Oakland in the Coastal Carolina Classic.

This week's schedule:

  • USC Upstate (away) - Tuesday, March 16 at 2:30 p.m.
  • Buffalo (home) -  Friday, March 19 at 1 p.m.
  • Houston Baptist (home) - Saturday, March 20 at 4:45 p.m.
  • Oakland (home) - Saturday, March 20 at 7 p.m.
  • Sacred Heart (home) - Sunday, March 21 at 1:30 p.m.
Powered by Frankly