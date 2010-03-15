Coastal Carolina softball makes trip to USC Upstate, returns home for tournament

From Coastal Carolina University
CONWAY, SC - The Coastal Carolina University softball team (8-12) will begin a 14-game homestand this weekend after traveling to USC Upstate on Tuesday.
The Chants return home for the second of three home tournaments of the season. Coastal will host Buffalo, Houston Baptist, Sacred Heart and Oakland in the Coastal Carolina Classic.
This week's schedule:
