Fund set up for family of woman killed

Fund set up for family of woman killed

Jonathan Maurice White (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center) Jonathan Maurice White (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A fund memorializing the woman who police say was killed by her sword-wielding son has been set up to aid a family in need.

Laura Ferrante, 51, was killed in February when Georgetown County Sheriff's investigators say Jonathan Maurice White, 29, of Browns Ferry, attacked her with a sword.

White is charged with murder and remains at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

The family said their late mother took care of their 89-year-old grandmother and their special needs sister, and now they can't afford their care. They are setting up a fund to get some help.

Tory Gibson and her sister, Patrice White, still can't believe their mother is gone.

"It's just unreal," Gibson said. "There is no describing how I felt, it was just a shock that my mother was not here anymore."

Gibson and Patrice White said their mother was a kind-hearted person and cared for their grandmother and sister very much,

The Laura Ferrante Memorial Fund is set up at First Federal Bank.

According to investigators, White and Ferrante were arguing around midnight on Feb. 22 and it escalated to a fight. Authorities White cut Ferrante multiple times with a sword. White lived at the home on Prior Drive with his mother.

