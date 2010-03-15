Company makes energy drinks for dogs

MOORESVILLE, NC (NBC) - While humans get to choose everything from energy drinks to sodas to help cool down, the option always seems the same for a dog - good, old-fashioned tap water.

"I thought, 'Why don't my dogs have something besides water if I get to enjoy all these beverages?'" said Jennifer Smith, president of Petrol Inc.

That's the idea behind Petrol, a special energy drink for dogs, which is made in Mooresville, NC. Smith says Petrol is a hit with the canine community.

"When you see the tail wag, when you see them go to the bowl and they're so enthusiastic and lapping it up - I think that's proof," she said.

Smith says they even have the research to back it up. Think of it as a dog-world version of the Pepsi Challenge.

"We've done two palatability studies with the product and our dogs go to our product four to one over regular water," Smith said.

Petrol is flavored vitamin water, all natural and low-calorie.

"We've had dog beer in the shop and we've had doggie wine, so why not a doggie energy type of drink?" said Meredith Thompson, owner of Canine Café Charlotte.

Mainly specialty shops are selling the treat, but you can also order Petrol on the web for about $3 a can. The company has received orders from as far away as California.

Charlotte veterinarian Ken Schoolmester says Petrol may not be vital to your pet's health, but he knows that people like to take care of their pets.

"As the lines blur between pets being pets and actually being family members, I think a lot of people are looking at well, 'I kind of like that so I'm sure my pet or dog would like that,'" he said.

Smith says Petrol is simply a treat.

"What it is not - it is not a supplement. It is a treat that's better than water for your dogs," Smith said.

Thompson agrees: "It's kind of whimsical and fun, but it's also practical."

