Florence school earns National Quiz Bowl berth

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Florence high school has been invited to the National Quiz Bowl tournament after winning the South Carolina State 3A/4A championship Saturday.

Wilson High School took the championship at Dorman High School in its first time competing at the state level and becomes the first lower state school to win the state championship in six years, according to Team Coach Eric Huff.

Winning the 3A/4A title earns the school a spot in the 2010 NAQT High School National Championship Tournament, which will be held in Chicago on Memorial Day Weekend, May 28-30.

Mary Ann Williams and Joy Goodsell helped prepare the students for the 2010 competition.

