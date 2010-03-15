Patriot Golfers place 14th at Pinehurst Intercollegiate

From Francis Marion University

PINEHURST, NC – Freshman Sebastian Backlund carded a final-round 73 to help Francis Marion University place 14th at the Pinehurst Intercollegiate by Gatorade Tournament this past weekend.

FMU registered a 301 team score on the final day to finish the three-round event at 910.

Virginia Tech rallied over the final 18 holes to claim the team title. The Hokies were followed by Old Dominion University, University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Penn State University tied for third, and Southern Methodist University in fifth.

The 54-hole event was played on the par 72, 7,009-yard Centennial Pinehurst No. 8 course, a Tom Fazio design. This course has been host to the 1997 and 1998 PGA National Club Professional Championships, the 2006 Women's ACC Championship, the 2006, 2007 and 2008 LPGA Teaching and Club Professional National Championships, and the 2008-2009 PGA McGladrey Team Championships.

Sophomore Ciaran McKenna was the top FMU finisher as he placed 38th with a 73-79-75=227 scorecard. Patriot senior Christopher Couch was tied for 43rd at 77-73-78=228, while Backlund tied for 51st (78-78-73=229), senior Matt Jackson tied for 76th (79-72-84=235), and freshman Kenneth Svanum tied for 80th (81-85-75=241).

UNCG's Robert Hoadley earned medalist honors.

Francis Marion will return to action on Friday at the Furman University Intercollegiate Tournament in Greenville.