Myrtle Beach man charged in connection to 13 burglaries

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police arrested a man Friday following a condo burglary and linked him to 12 other burglaries at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex.

Ryan Bradley Cope, 28, is charged with 13 counts of second degree burglary. Horry County Police arrested Cope during a traffic stop after detectives witnessed him break into a condo on Friday and steal a flat screen TV and laptop computer.

Investigators later linked Cope to 12 other burglaries over recent months at Magnolia Pointe Community, which detectives have been investigating since they began.

Cope is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

