Does it Work: Purex Complete 3-in-1

(KPLC) – It's been the same deal for years. You measure detergent and softener for the wash and throw a sheet into the dryer to get your laundry soft and clean. But now, the Purex Complete 3-in-1 laundry sheet says it's an all-in-one cleaning solution for use in the washer and the dryer.

We sent for a sample pack after seeing an advertisement on TV. The pack took about eight weeks to be delivered and came with two sheets, which should clean two large loads of laundry.

The first load we tested was a large mixed load of colored laundry. This test was to see how well the sheet works overall in cleaning, softening and static control.

The second test was a load of white laundry that we soiled with some common stains like grass and food to see how well it removes stains.

Before use, the sheet has a layer of blue detergent for washing and a green stripe for softening and static removal in the dryer. We set the water level and adjusted the dial for a large cold wash. The whole laundry sheet drops in next. After a few minutes of washing, we found suds and a pleasant aroma. After the wash, we moved the clean load into the dryer.

The Purex sheet was now white where the blue was before, and it still had its green strip on the top as expected for use in the dryer. Into the dryer the sheet went to finish the job.

Meanwhile, we worked to stain an old pair of white socks - grass stains on one sock and spilled cranberry juice, some ketchup, and chocolate syrup on the other. We wiped off the mess and tossed the soiled socks in the wash with another Purex sheet, along with the rest of the whites.

Once washed, the food stains were out, but some of the grass stains remained. This seemed to perform about as well as most other detergents. A pre-treatment may have helped alleviate the stains in this case. The whites went for a tumble in the dryer.

We found after inspecting and folding both loads that the clothes were clean, smooth, and static free. They also had a pleasant aroma.

So in our trials, the Purex 3-in-1 sheets clean their way to a "Yes" for this week's "Does it Work?" test.

We sent for a free sample of Purex 3-in-1 sheets for our test, but you can find a 20 pack selling for around $6-$8.

Web Extra: We were relatively impressed with how well these sheets worked. Instead of carrying around a bottle of detergent and a bottle of fabric softener plus some dryer sheets, these all-in-one sheets are less bulky and require no measuring. The sheets come in three fragrances: Spring Oasis, Tropical Escape, and Pure & Clean. Our samples were of Spring Oasis. For a link to the free offer, just click to the Purex Sample Offer link to the right.

As far as cost efficiency in comparison with the traditional methods, we did some non-scientific research. Keep in mind, prices vary by store by the size of container and brand of what you purchase. The 20-pack of Purex Complete 3-in-1 at a local store cost $6.99, so that's about $0.35 per load. A 32-load bottle of Purex detergent, 40-load bottle of Purex fabric softener, and a 40-sheet box of Bounce dryer sheets cost, and calculated the per load cost of using all three which came to $0.28 per load.

In our example, the Purex Complete 3-in-1 sheets cost more than the other three combined per load, but many times you'll pay a higher price for convenience. Also, if you don't use them for your day to day laundry, they'd be good for a college student in a dorm or to take with you on vacation if you stay somewhere with a washer and dryer.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.