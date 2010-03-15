5 finalists named for HCS Teacher of the Year

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - From 10 semi-finalists, five teachers have been chosen as finalists for the title of Horry County Schools' Teacher of the Year.

Following a series of classroom observations, the district winner will be announced at the Teacher of the Year banquet on May 4.

Finalists are: Brett Mahaffey, St. James High School; Jenny A. Edwards, Forestbrook Elementary School; Michelle Todd Richardson, Aynor Elementary School; Jessica Hudacko, North Myrtle Beach Elementary School; and Kimberly L. Means-Nesmith, Carolina Forest Elementary School.

