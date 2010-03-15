Road work to begin on Garden City Connector - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Road work to begin on Garden City Connector

Conway, SC -

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Road work began Monday to widen a portion of the Garden City Connector near the intersection of US-17 Business.

The roadway widening is being implemented in conjunction with the construction of the new Wal-Mart at that location.

The majority of the work will be conducted in the evenings and there will be intermittent lane closures in the evenings from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. over the next two weeks, according to Horry County spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier. During the daytime hours, both lanes of traffic will be fully open.

Tony Nash, general manager of Sarah Margaret's furniture store on Highway 17, says he's looking forward to the new Wal-Mart attracting more business his way.

"I love it and I think it's going to be great for all these local businesses because more people will be coming in front of your store that are not usually there," Nash said.

Brady Neff, the co-owner of Murphy's Law, thinks the new store will give a huge economic boost to the entire community.

"This is something that will probably stimulate the economy here locally, so I think that we're pretty thankful for that aspect of them coming here," Neff commented.

Work to lengthen the existing left-turn lane on northbound Business Highway 17 at the Garden City Connector will also be a part of the road project. Wal-Mart is completely footing the bill for the road upgrades.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

