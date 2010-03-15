Former CCU athlete dies after half-marathon

DALLAS (AP) - A university spokesman says a former Texas Tech first baseman collapsed and died shortly after crossing the finish line of the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon in Dallas.

Texas Tech spokesman Blayne Beal says 32-year-old Mark Austry of Lantana, TX, died at a local hospital Sunday.

Austry collapsed Sunday morning after finishing the 13.1-mile run benefiting the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. About 13,000 runners registered for the race.

The former Red Raider lettered at Texas Tech from 1998 to 2000, after transferring from Coastal Carolina.

Beal says Austry leaves behind a wife and two daughters. He says Austry's father spoke with school officials Sunday.

"On behalf of Texas Tech University and all of Red Raider nation, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Austry family," said Texas Tech Director of Athletics Gerald Myers. "Mark was a great person and will be sorely missed."

The Dallas County medical examiner's office says an autopsy is scheduled Monday.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

