Win over Limestone gives Coker coach 500

From Coker College

GAFFNEY, SC - The Cobra baseball team split their Conference Carolinas double-header with Limestone College on Sunday afternoon, giving Head Coach Dave Schmotzer 500 wins at Coker College.

Schmotzer is the only coach to lead the Cobras in their 18 year history. Coker's overall record is now 500-369-2 all-time.

Coker lost game one 6-4, but was able to pick up a 7-3 win in game two. The Cobras are now 13-12 overall and 6-8 in conference, while Limestone in 10-12 overall and 5-6 in conference play.

GAME ONE

The Cobras took an early 3-0 lead in the first two innings of game one, but the Saints scored six runs in the next two innings, while Coker managed just one run, making it a 6-4 Limestone lead in the fourth. That is where the game would stay, as neither team plated another run and the Saints held on for the win.

Coker's Michael Rogers (Florence, S.C.) (2-2) took the loss, going six innings allowing six runs on 12 hits with a strikeout.

Jessie Crockett (North East, Md.) led the Cobras at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, while Trey Lynch (Florence, S.C.) had a pair of hits including a double and Drew Hardee (Rock Hill, S.C.) had a double.

GAME TWO

In game two, Coker and Limestone were scoreless for three innings, but then the Cobras scored six runs in the fourth inning. Limestone scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, to cut the lead to 6-3. The Cobras added their seventh run in the seventh inning and held on for the 7-3 win.

Matt Long (Florence, S.C.) (6-2) picked up the win allowing three runs on six hits in 5.2 innings on the hill.

Crockett added another two hits to his day, including a home run, a double and three RBIs, while Jordan Buenting (Ankeny, Iowa) also had two hits and a run scored. Daniel Hiatt (Elwood, Ind.) had a triple with in an RBI, with Trevin Taber (Chesnee, S.C.) and Matthew Kearnes (Bay Shore, N.Y.) each had a hit with an RBI.

Coker and Limestone will complete their three game Conference Carolinas series on Monday. First pitch is schedule d for noon.

