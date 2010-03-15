Legislators to use bailout cash to fix budget

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - South Carolina legislators expect to head off steep cuts to the state's disabilities programs with nearly $200 million in federal bailout cash.

Debate of the state's $5 billion budget begins Monday in the House and is expected to continue through the rest of the week.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dan Cooper said last week the federal money will substantially reduce cuts in a variety of health and human services programs.

However federal cash isn't expected to be available next year and legislators worry they'll have to cut spending by $1 billion.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.