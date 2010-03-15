Cliffhanger vote possible this week on health care reform

(NBC) - It's setting up as a cliffhanger vote: 'Yes' or 'No' to President Obama's health care reform plan.

"This is the week where we will have this important vote," White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs said.

Do House Democrats have the yes votes they need?

"No, we don't have them as of this morning, but we've been working this thing all weekend," House Majority Whip James Clyburn said.

The President is said to be making daily calls to lawmakers urging passage. He's invited Democrat Dennis Kucinich to fly with him to Ohio. Kucinich has said he'll likely vote no.

The White House is backing down on some deals to win yes votes.

Max Baucus' Montana would get help for asbestos sickened miners, Chris Dodd's Connecticut would get millions for a new hospital, but Ben Nelson's Nebraska would not get extra Medicaid cash, that 'Cornhusker Kickback.'

Why some deal sweeteners and not others?

"The principle that we want to apply is that are these: Are these applicable to all states?" Senior White House Advisor David Axelrod said. "Even if they do not qualify now, would they qualify under certain sets of circumstances?"

Republicans are unified.

"There will be a price to be paid to jam a bill through, the American people don't like, using a sleazy process," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said.

