Check out the latest on DVD including, "The Princess and the Frog."

(NBC) - Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" is new to DVD and Blu-ray this week.

This is a Cajun-accented, animated twist on the infamous kiss.

The frog doesn't turn back into a prince; instead the woman who kissed the frog turns amphibious herself.

Terrence Howard provides one of the voices and Oscar winner Randy Newman

turns in the tunes.

Ally Mischalka and Vanessa Hudgens star as unlikely friends who eventually team up as musicians in "Band Slam".

That's the name of a national music contest that the duo's band enters.

It's all in the name of beating out the band fronted by Mischalka's ex-boyfriend.

Lisa Kudrow also stars.

"Band Slam" is rated PG.

No tunes, but plenty of terror in "The Fourth Kind".

Milla Jovovich stars in this thriller based on supposed real life events in Alaska.

That's where a sleep researcher discovers that many of her patients recount under hypnosis eerily similar stories of alien abduction.

It's a tale that eventually winds up striking very close to home.

"The Fourth Kind" is rated PG-13.

Men behaving badly provide the fodder for the dark comedy "Brief Interviews with Hideous Men".

It star John Krasinski, among others.

He also makes his directorial debut with this one.

Julianne Nicholson stars as a grad student trying to recover from a painful breakup by interviewing men about their less than desirable behavior.

It's un-rated.

