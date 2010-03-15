Cigarette maker targets young girls in latest ad campaign - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Cigarette maker targets young girls in latest ad campaign

(NBC) - How do you make this appealing to females? Add pink ... talk about shoes and fashion... throw in a splash of glamour.

"It was one of those campaigns that, you know, very much appealed to young girls," said Dr. Cheryl Healton, president and CEO of the American Legacy Foundation.

Three years ago, the RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company advertised its Camel No. 9 brand of cigarettes in women's magazines -- like Glamour, Cosmo, and Vogue.

Those ads have since been pulled -- but new research suggests the brief advertising campaign sparked the interest of perhaps an unintended target: teenage girls.

"Teenage girls buy up the age bracket when they buy these magazines, and that's why when there's a tobacco advertising campaign in magazines, so many young girls, teenagers, are affected," said Dr. Healton.

A new study in the journal Pediatrics tracked teens' favorite cigarette ads. The year after the Camel No. 9 ads came out, researchers noted a 10% jump in girls who were able to recall favorite cigarette ads -- mostly these Camel No. 9s.

"That would not be so concerning if we didn't know that having an ad campaign favorite boosts by 50% the probability that you will start smoking," said Dr. Healton.

In fact -- 90% of smokers begin the habit during their teen years.

A statement from RJ Reynolds takes issue with the Pediatrics study -- saying it's "based on a series of surveys that do not appear to have asked any of the participants whether they in fact ever saw a single Camel No. 9 advertisement."

The statement goes on to say that "minors should never use tobacco products" -- one point upon which both the company and doctors can agree.

Copyright 2010 NBC. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Horry County initiates outdoor burn ban due to ‘extreme fire danger’

    Horry County initiates outdoor burn ban due to ‘extreme fire danger’

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:52:00 GMT
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay

    Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.

    More >>

    Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.

    More >>

  • Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:45:55 GMT
    Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

  • CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:31:44 GMT
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:59:27 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:52:36 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly