Patriots fall to nationally ranked Cougars

From Francis Marion University

FLORENCE, SC – Francis Marion University dropped a pair of Peach Belt Conference tennis matches to Columbus State University on Sunday afternoon (March 14) in a battle of four top-20 programs.

The eighth-ranked CSU men swept the three doubles matches and then held off the 15th-ranked FMU men in singles play for a 5-4 victory. The eighth-ranked Lady Cougars rallied for a 6-3 win by claiming five of six singles contests.

The 7-3 Patriot Men will play host to Anderson University on Wednesday at 1 p.m., while the 82 Patriot Women return to action next Saturday at Clayton State University.