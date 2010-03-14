Women’s tennis drops 4-3 match at Auburn - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Women’s tennis drops 4-3 match at Auburn

From the University of South Carolina

AUBURN, AL (March 14, 2010) — South Carolina's 20th-ranked women's tennis team (8-4, 3-1 SEC) dropped a 4-3 decision at Auburn (7-5, 1-3 SEC) on Sunday to see its six-match unbeaten streak come to an end.

The Gamecocks appeared in control despite Adriana Pereira and Anya Morgina's 8-1 loss at No. 3 doubles to the Tiger duo of Paulina Schippers and Plamena Kurteva. After Auburn's win on court three, Ana Marija Zubori and Dijana Stojic took a 7-4 lead at one over Caroline Thornton and Myrthe Molenveld. The South Carolina tandem closed out the match with an 8-4 win.

On court two, South Carolina's Miljana Jocic and Rita Maisak held a 7-4 lead over Fani Chifchieva and Jil Hastenrath. The Tigers managed to make it 7-5 with Maisak serving. South Carolina had two match points on Maisak's serve, but Auburn was able to fight its way through and take the game to close the margin to 7-6. Chifchieva and Hastenrath ended up winning the next three games as well for a 9-7 victory and a 1-0 lead heading to singles play.

Auburn made the score 2-0 after Chifchieva finished off Zubori 6-0, 6-4 at the No. 1 singles position and Hastenrath followed with a 6-0, 6-4 win of her own over Maisak at the No. 6 spot to make it 3-0. Jocic got the Gamecocks on the board with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 performance over Thornton on court four, and Pereira closed the margin to one by upending Schippers 6-4, 6-4 at No. 5 singles. The deciding match came at the No. 3 slot between Morgina and Molenveld. Molenveld won the first set 6-3 and charged ahead 5-2 before Morgina raced back in to the match.

At 5-2, Morgina won eight of nine rallies to quickly make the deficit 5-4, and she continued hitting winner after winner in the next two games to go ahead 6-5. Molenveld took the next game to force a tiebreaker and then had a 4-2 lead at the changeover in the breaker. Morgina fought back to 5-all, but Molenveld won two straight long rallies to come away with the victory. The final match on court between Stojic and Daniela Vukadinovic was in a third set once the team score went to 4-2 in favor of Auburn. Stojic won the first set 6-4 and Vukadinovic took the second by the same score.

After losing the first game of the third set, Stojic found herself with a 5-2 lead with Vukadinovic serving. Vukadinovic held serve and Stojic was broken at love to make it 5-4 for South Carolina. Stojic ended up winning the next game when Vukadinovic double faulted at 30-40. South Carolina will return to action Saturday when it takes on Colorado at 1 p.m. ET in Boulder, Colo.

