Queens tops FMU 2-1 at Patriot Invitational

From Francis Marion University

FLORENCE, SC - Sophomore Chantel Dodge limited Francis Marion University to six hits and one first-inning run as Queens University of Charlotte defeated the Patriots 2-1, Sunday (March 14) on the final day of the Patriot Invitational Softball Tournament at Freedom Florence.

FMU drops to 19-8, while Queens improves to 8-14. Francis Marion will travel to Florida this week to play a pair of doubleheaders beginning with a twinbill at Saint Leo University on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

FMU senior left-hander Michaela Wolf (11-4) was the losing pitcher despite tossing a four-hitter and striking out nine batters.

The Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Wolf doubled home Chelle Phillips.

Queens tied the score in the fourth frame when sophomore Keeya Turner doubled and later scored on a two-out double by junior shortstop Alisha Waldrop. The Royals scored the winning run in the sixth inning when Turner came home on the back end of a double steal.

Senior third baseman Kat Beauvais and sophomore center fielder Destinea Schneider both had two hits for FMU.