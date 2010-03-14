Carolina unable to avoid sweep in 10-0 loss to no. 14/15 LSU

From the University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina (9-14, 0-5 SEC) could not avoid the sweep, as No. 14/15 LSU (21-4, 3-0 SEC) took a 10-0 victory home from Beckham Field on Sunday afternoon.

Junior catcher P.J. Fulmer collected two hits for the Gamecocks, while junior Laura Mendes, sophomore Evan Childs and freshman Hannah Milks all had one. Kirsten Shortridge led the LSU offense with a 4-for-4 effort with four runs scored. Tiger first baseman Anissa Young added three RBI, including two on sacrifice flies.

The Tigers plated one in the first and third, with Young knocking in Shortridge both times, first on the sac fly then later on a double. LSU posted three in the fifth, loading the bases without an out. Young brought home pinch runner Tiffany Shaw with her second sacrifice fly, while two runs came home on Courtney Hollier's single.

LSU closed it in the sixth, as Allison Falcon opened the inning with a solo blast. Ashley Applegate singled home two more runs with one down, while Rachel Mitchell tripled home Applegate and scored herself after the throw from the outfield got away from the Gamecock defense. LSU freshman Rachele Fico (8-2) tossed a shutout, scattering five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven.

Gamecock sophomore Kelsey Goodwin (0-7) took the loss, allowing four earned runs on four hits and a walk in four innings. She fanned three. South Carolina closes the short home stand on Wednesday with a doubleheader against SEC Western Division foe Arkansas, with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. at Beckham Field.