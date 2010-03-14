SC police officer charged with domestic violence

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - A South Carolina police department has put an officer on administrative leave after he was charged with criminal domestic violence.

Columbia police Chief Tandy Carter said in a news release Saturday that Master Police Officer Paul John Myers will remain on suspension until his case is closed.

Lexington police went to Myers' home about 1 a.m. Saturday in response to a 911 call by his wife.

Donna Myers told The Associated Press on Sunday that she called police because she was locked out of her house. She said she and her husband had not been arguing, she was not assaulted and had no injuries.

Paul Myers was released on $5,000 bail. He said Sunday by phone that he plans to plead not guilty in the case. Myers has worked for the department since November 2007.

