Conference aims to keep clean water on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Water Works Association and the Water Environment Association of South Carolina held a conference at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Sunday.

This event is all about quality, clean tap water. The conference, which started Saturday, is a mix of learning and a little competition.

"Our conference is going to include technical sessions and workshops, keynote speakers, mix in a little fun," said Janet Hurley, president of South Carolina Water Environment Assoc. "That is a competition between teams of operators doing functions that they would do on a daily basis, but in a timed event."

Judges even did a water tasting competition to see who has the best tap water in the state.

The conference wraps up Wednesday, March 17th.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.