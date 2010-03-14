Lane closures expected starting Sunday

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting there will be nighttime lane closures starting Sunday on Highway 501 through parts of Conway.

Road work is expected to close some lanes of both East and West Bound 501 from El Bethel Road to Conway High School starting Sunday.

The closures will last through Thursday from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. each night.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.