Parking meter season starts Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Beginning Monday you'll have to feed a meter if you want to park in certain areas of Myrtle Beach.

The City of Myrtle Beach has announced that parking meter season will start on March 15. Parking meters are located in the commercial areas of Myrtle Beach east of Kings Highway.

Anyone with a valid handicapped hang tag or a valid handicapped, Purple Heart or Disabled American Veterans license plate may park free at any metered space in South Carolina. Myrtle Beach city residents can also get a parking sticker for free parking.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea says parking meters will be up and running from March 15 to Sept. 30 this year.

Beginning in 2011, the season will start on March 1.

