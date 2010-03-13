Less players, more intensity at soccer tournament

By Justin Felder - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Only three players meant more scoring, faster pace and perhaps more fun at a Grand Strand soccer tournament. The Myrtle Beach 3v3 Soccer Blast brought in teams from all over the area to compete in a variety of divisions.

The game was much like conventional soccer—with the glaring exception that there are only three players on each side. There were also other rule changes, including a much smaller net and field. The different rules made for a different, higher-energy game.

"Three-v-three is way more intense," said Coastal Carolina student John Weaver who was competing in the tournament. "High intensity, high skill."

Weaver compared the strategy needed to basketball—a lot of passing the ball around the perimeter before you take a chance and try to score.

Coker College sent a girls team to compete, made up of players on their soccer team. The Cobras finished second in their division and say it's a competition that can help them train in the off-season.

"It's a lot faster pace," said Coker soccer player Morgan Hartline. "With only three people in there, it's like pass-pass-pass really quickly."

The teams that places in the top three in each division earned a spot in the 3v3 World Cup, an event coming to Myrtle Beach in August. The Soccer Blast was hosted by Grand Strand Soccer.

