FMU wins twice at Patriot Invitational on Saturday

From Francis Marion University

FLORENCE, SC – Senior left-hander Michaela Wolf pitched a five-hitter on the mound, while registering five hits and driving in four runs as Francis Marion University won a pair of games on Saturday (March 13) at the Patriot invitational Tournament at Freedom Florence.

The Patriots improve to 19-7 with a 3-1 win over Lenoir-Rhyne University and an 8-3 victory over Alderson-Broaddus College.

FMU will conclude its tournament play on Sunday with a 1 p.m. game against Queens University of Charlotte.

Wolf (11-3) won the opener, while striking out five. She was 4-for-4 at the plate and drove in the Patriots' first two runs. Juniors Chelle Phillips and Jessica Hogan were both 2-for-4, as was sophomore second baseman Ashley Jaramillo.

Junior Cea Knox (8-3) and freshman Murphy McConnell combined on a two-hitter in the game two victory over Alderson-Broaddus.

Phillips and sophomore center fielder Destinea Schneider both recorded two hits, while both Wolf and senior third baseman Kat Beauvais both drove in two runs.

The Patriots took advantage of five errors by the Battlers. FMU scored once in the first frame and followed with six runs in the second inning.