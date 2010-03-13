Gamecocks one stroke back heading into final round - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Gamecocks one stroke back heading into final round

From the University of South Carolina

TALLAHASSEE, FL – No. 9 South Carolina is in position for another strong finish this weekend as the Gamecocks moved up to second place at the Seminole Intercollegiate on Saturday at Southwood Golf Course. On a tough day for scoring, the Gamecocks posted a 5-over-par 289 – tied for the best team score of the day – to stand one stroke back of Florida State heading into Sunday's final round.

Sophomore Wesley Bryan again paced the Gamecocks on Saturday with a 1-over-par 72, equaling the scores posted by senior Patrick Rada and redshirt freshman Clint Tolleson. Bryan had a steady round with two birdies and three bogeys, making pars on eight of nine holes down the stretch. Bryan is in a four-way tie for third place at 142 (E) through 36 holes. Rada and Tolleson had almost identical rounds to Bryan as both posted two birdies along with three bogeys.

Tolleson moved up 17 spots to a tie for 12th place while Rada made a 19-spot improvement to a tie for 21st place. Senior Paul Woodbury followed up an opening-round 70 with a 2-over-par 73 in the second round to move into a tie for seventh place through 36 holes. Woodbury also carded two birdies on the day to go along with four bogeys to stay in the same place he started the day. Senior George Bryan IV improved by a stroke on Saturday with a 3-over-par 74 to move into a tie for 35th place.

Freshman Dean Hester posted his best collegiate varsity round as he moved up to a tie for 46th place with a second-round score of 74 (+3), a four- stroke improvement over his first round. Host Florida State continues to lead at 576 (+8), but their margin has dwindled to one stroke as the Gamecocks are at 577 (+9) heading into the final round. North Carolina and North Texas are tied for third place at 12-over-par 580. The Tar Heels' Jack Fields continues to lead the individual standings at 137 (-5) with FSU's Doug Letson in second place at 141 (-1).

Bryan is tied with Rodolfo Cazaubon (North Texas), Seath Lauer (Florida State) and Dustin Thompson (North Texas) for third place. For the third straight day, the Gamecocks will be paired with Florida State and North Carolina for Sunday's final round.

The first pairing of those three teams will tee off at 9:50 a.m., and live results can be followed through GolfStat.com.

