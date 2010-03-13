Clemson upsets Miami 4-3

From Clemson University

CLEMSON, SC - Freshman Zachary Rigsby defeated Ignacio Taboada at number five singles in clinching the match and giving #47 Clemson a 4-3 upset win over #35 Miami in a men¹s Atlantic Coast Conference tennis match at Clemson, SC Saturday afternoon.

With the win, Clemson improves to 14-0 overall, and 1-0 in ACC play. Miami falls to 5-4 overall and 0-2 in league play. Clemson is ranked 47th nationally, while Miami is ranked 35th according to the latest ITA poll.

The 14-0 start is the second best beginning in school history for the Tigers. The 1969 Clemson squad holds the school¹s record as that team finished the season undefeated with a 16-0 record and won the school¹s first ACC Championship.

Rigsby is now 14-3 in singles matches this season and 8-2 in dual matches.

"It was important to stay mentally focused in the third set," said Rigsby, "I needed to stay disciplined and keep holding the serve. I am really excited for the team and getting this win. We really needed this victory."

Miami won the doubles point winning at number one and number two doubles.

Rigsby and teammate Moritz Dettinger won at number three doubles for the Tigers as they defeated Carl Sundberg and Barnabas Carrega, 8-6.

In singles, Wes Moran defeated Waylon Chin of Miami 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 at number four singles to tie the team score 1-1. Miami went ahead 2-1 as Christian Blocker defeated Derek DiFazio at number two singles 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Kevin Galloway won at number three singles over Keith Crowley 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 to tie the team score 2-2. Galloway leads the Tigers in singles wins with a 17-6 record overall and a 13-1 mark in dual matches.

At number one singles, Clemson¹s Carlos Alvarez defeated Carl Sundberg 7-6, 2-6, 6-1 to give Clemson a 3-2 lead in the match. Alvarez now has a 14-4 record overall in singles and an 11-0 mark in dual matches.

The score was again tied at 3-3 as the Hurricane¹s David Simon defeated Gera Boryachinskiy 6-4, 6-3 at number six singles.

This set up the deciding match at number five singles where Rigsby defeated Taboada. Rigsby is a freshman from Simpsonville, SC and is majoring in construction science.