Clemson upsets Miami 4-3

Clemson, SC -

From Clemson University

CLEMSON, SC - Freshman Zachary Rigsby defeated Ignacio Taboada at number five singles in clinching the match and giving #47 Clemson a 4-3 upset win over #35 Miami in a men¹s Atlantic Coast Conference tennis match at Clemson, SC Saturday afternoon.

With the win, Clemson improves to 14-0 overall, and 1-0 in ACC play. Miami falls to 5-4 overall and 0-2 in league play. Clemson is ranked 47th nationally, while Miami is ranked 35th according to the latest ITA poll.

The 14-0 start is the second best beginning in school history for the Tigers. The 1969 Clemson squad holds the school¹s record as that team finished the season undefeated with a 16-0 record and won the school¹s first ACC Championship. 

Rigsby is now 14-3 in singles matches this season and 8-2 in dual matches.

"It was important to stay mentally focused in the third set," said Rigsby, "I needed to stay disciplined and keep holding the serve. I am really excited for the team and getting this win.  We really needed this victory."

Miami won the doubles point winning at number one and number two doubles.

Rigsby and teammate Moritz Dettinger won at number three doubles for the Tigers as they defeated Carl Sundberg and Barnabas Carrega, 8-6.

In singles, Wes Moran defeated Waylon Chin of Miami 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 at number four singles to tie the team score 1-1. Miami went ahead 2-1 as Christian Blocker defeated Derek DiFazio at number two singles 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.   

Kevin Galloway won at number three singles over Keith Crowley 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 to tie the team score 2-2.   Galloway leads the Tigers in singles wins with a 17-6 record overall and a 13-1 mark in dual matches.

At number one singles, Clemson¹s Carlos Alvarez defeated Carl Sundberg 7-6, 2-6, 6-1 to give Clemson a 3-2 lead in the match.  Alvarez now has a 14-4 record overall in singles and an 11-0 mark in dual matches.

The score was again tied at 3-3 as the Hurricane¹s David Simon defeated Gera Boryachinskiy 6-4, 6-3 at number six singles.

This set up the deciding match at number five singles where Rigsby defeated Taboada.  Rigsby is a freshman from Simpsonville, SC and is majoring in construction science.

    Horry County initiates outdoor burn ban due to 'extreme fire danger'

    Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.

  Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

  CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student's dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

  Trending Stories

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

