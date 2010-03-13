Pioneers Gunn down Patriots in NCAA regional semifinals - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Pioneers Gunn down Patriots in NCAA regional semifinals

From Francis Marion University

GREENWOOD, SC  - Junior 4-11 point guard Jasmine Gunn scored 45 points and set a national tournament record by making 23 free throws to lead seventh-seeded Tusculum College  to a 103-96 victory over third-seeded and 20th-ranked Francis Marion University, Saturday night (March 13) in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Southeast Regional.

Tusculum (22-9) advances to face the Lander University/Carson-Newman College winner in Monday's regional final at 7 p.m.

Francis Marion ends its season with a 27-5 mark for the second consecutive year.  The win total equals the fifth highest in team history.  The Patriots were making their third straight national tournament appearance.

Senior forward Nicole Mealing led FMU with a career-high 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting.  She also registered eight rebounds and seven assists.  After playing her first three seasons at Augusta State University and her final year at FMU, the 5-10 North Augusta native finishes her career with 1,167 points.

Junior Shannon Singleton-Bates followed Mealing with 21 points, while seniors Eboni Fields and Precious Tucker scored 13 and 11 points respectively.

Gunn's point total was one shy of the Division II women's national tournament single-game record.  She was 11-of-15 from the floor and 23-of-29 at the foul line.  The old mark for free throws made in a game was 17 set by Lake Superior State's Darcy Fralick in 1998. Gunn also handed out a team-high six assists.  Her teammate, 6-8 junior center Catherine Hintz, scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and blocked five shots before fouling out.

Francis Marion took an early 19-12 lead less than eight minutes into the game as the Patriots hit seven of their first 15 shots, while Tusculum was 2-of-9.

Francis Marion's lead grew to nine at 24-15 following a basket by Tucker at the 10:54 mark.

Hintz scored back-to-back baskets in the paint to pull the Lady Pioneers within 29-25. The run would eventually extend to 12-0 giving the Lady Pioneers a 33-29 advantage. Tusculum would not trail again.

Before halftime, Francis Marion got to within one point on four occasions, but Tusculum would lead 49-44 at the break.

Each team scored on its first three possessions of the second half as the Pioneers maintained their five-point lead (55-50).

A three-pointer by Mealing pulled the Patriots within 60-56, but Tusculum responded with eight straight points to lead 68-56.  The margin would grow to 15 points at 91-76 following a Jasmine Parker layup with 4:39 left.

The Patriots put together a 16-7 spurt to cut the deficit to 98-92 after a free throw by Singleton-Bates with 35 ticks remaining.  Gunn drained two free throws and Singleton-Bates countered with a layup leaving the margin at six (100-94).  Parker hit two foul shots and Singleton-Bates again answered with an inside hoop to hold the lead at six (102-96), but with only 11 seconds left.

Tusculum connected on 15-of-24 second-half field goal attempts (62.5%) and finished the game at 55.4 percent.  As a team, the Lady Pioneers were 38-of-52 from the foul line.  Francis Marion shot 41 percent from the field, including 8-of-18 from beyond the three point arc, and the Patriots were 20-of-31 at the foul line.

In addition to Mealing, Fields, and Tucker, guard Shana Franks and forward Dawn Coleman also ended their FMU careers.

FMU head coach Heather Macy said, "This is an incredibly tough loss, especially for our five seniors.  Tusculum is a good basketball team and this was their night.  Congratulations to them. I am very proud of our girls, especially with their effort at the very end.  We were able to force some turnovers."

On forcing only 17 turnovers, she said, "With the fouls, it changes the game.  You don't have the opportunity to press.  It also changed our player rotation."

"Gunn is a great player, and you must give credit to someone who scores 45 points."

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Horry County initiates outdoor burn ban due to ‘extreme fire danger’

    Horry County initiates outdoor burn ban due to ‘extreme fire danger’

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:52:00 GMT
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay

    Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.

    More >>

    Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.

    More >>

  • Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:45:55 GMT
    Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

  • CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:31:44 GMT
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:59:27 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:52:36 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly