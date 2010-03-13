FMU netters sweep Hurricanes

From Francis Marion University

FLORENCE, SC – The Francis Marion University men's and women's tennis teams swept a pair of Peach Belt Conference matches from Georgia Southwestern State University on Saturday afternoon (March 13), winning 9-0 in men's action and 8-1 on the women's side.

The 15th-ranked FMU men improve to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the Peach Belt, while the fourth-ranked Patriot women are 8-1 and 4-0.

Both squads will play host to Columbus State University on Sunday at 11 a.m. on the Kassab Courts.