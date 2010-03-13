MB businesses donate for Red Cross Month

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach business is teaming up with the American Red Cross to help raise money for the organization.

March is Red Cross Month and Remedies Bar and Grill is hoping to raise awareness and money for the group. Every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. the business is donating all of their proceeds to the American Red Cross Coastal South Carolina Chapter.

They donated over $700 last week alone.

"One of the reasons we took this on is because right now everybody knows the economy is in a bit of a downturn," said General Manager Jeremy Halpin, "and a lot of times when the economy goes south the first thing people have to cut out of their budget are donations."

Remedies will also be offering $5 lunch sandwich specials on Saturdays in March.

Several other businesses are also going to be helping out by donating a portion of their proceeds during Red Cross Month, including Captain George's Seafood, Liberty Steakhouse, Original Benjamin's, Thorny's Steakhouse, Pizza Hut, Dagwoods Deli, Cooters and more.

To find out more about how you can help the American Red Cross Coastal South Carolina Chapter, go to horrycounty.redcross.org.

